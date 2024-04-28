Oyo state government has said that the victory of all PDP candidates in the LG elections was predictable.

In a statement issued by the state commissioner for information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, after the announcement of the results, the outstanding performance of Governor Seyi Makinde in the last five years was the major reason why the election turned out to be one-sided.

The Commissioner also attributed the election result to the quality of the candidates which the ruling party presented.

“This is a glowing tribute to the governor and his government as this is the last election under his watch till 2027 when he and the just elected LG chairmen and councillors will end their tenures.”

The Information Commissioner observed that surprisingly the opposition party started rehearsing their complaints barely 30 minutes to the commencement of the elections yesterday morning.

He charged them to behave like sportsmen and stop mixing fantasy with democracy.

The Commissioner saluted the commitments of the security team, the OYSIEC chairman and his team for daring to make a difference after the challenges of the past two Local Govt elections.