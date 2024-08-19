Some opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives have raised an alarm over renewed plot to allegedly remove the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, from office.

The Coalition accuses the party’s hierarchy of sabotaging the interest of the People’s Democratic Party in the ongoing legal tussle between 27 members of the State House of Assembly and the Government.

A letter purportedly written by the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umar Damagum disowning the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade in a suit is the cause of the latest uproar in the party.

Mr. Damagum and the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, were said to have on August 16, 2024, written to the Deputy Chief Registrar, Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt.

They insisted the party did not authorise the filing of a Notice of Discontinuance on July 24 in respect of a case involving the party at the Appeal Court.

The Coalition for United Political Parties, CUPP, accuses Mr. Damagum and Anyanwu of plotting to sabotage the party in the legal tussle involving the state lawmakers loyal to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream is the Spokesman for the Coalition.

He says the group is in receipt of some leaked Court documents allegedly signed by the party’s leadership.

It accuses the two party leaders of a covert plot to sabotage the PDP’s interests in the legal battle involving the defected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.