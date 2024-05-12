Political leaders in Rivers State have vowed to resist any plan to

demolish the House of Assembly quarters as the dispute between the lawmakers and Governor Siminalayi Fubara worsens.

They took a stand when they visited the lawmakers to assess the state of the premises in Port Harcourt.

Members of the House of Representatives, Local Government Chairmen and key figures from different political parties converged on the legislators’ residence.

This location has been a beehive of activity since Governor Fubara

visited and suggested that the quarters may need to undergo renovation work.

The Assembly members took the delegation on tour to show that there was no justifiable reason for that.

If there is any truth to the rumours of plans to roll in the bulldozers,

the lawmakers say it is politically motivated.

They also inspected the makeshift legislative chamber and facilities

within and gave the structure a clean bill of health.

With the demolition of the Assembly complex in December 2023 and the fate of the residential quarters now hanging in the balance, there is concern that the independence of the legislature is threatened.

Members of the State Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule say they will continue to sit because no court of competent jurisdiction has declared their seats vacant.