Member of the House of Representatives for Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency in Benue State, Terseer Ugbor, has distributed farm inputs to women and widows to address food security challenges in the state.

This is Adikpo, where the distribution ceremony holds

This initiative aims to encourage more women to engage in farming activities and boost agricultural production.

Member of the House of Representatives for Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency Terseer Ugbor emphasized the urgent need to support women in agriculture

Represented by his Special Assistant on Gender and Wellness, She cited the country’s food security challenges and how they can contribute positively.

The lawmaker expressed gratitude to the President for his effective leadership and for providing a conducive environment to fulfill his campaign promises. He noted that the farm inputs were provided by the President to tackle food insecurity in Nigeria.

Beneficiaries applauded Terseer Ugbor for his timely interventions and pledged to support him in all his endeavors.

One hundred female farmers benefited from this gesture, receiving items such as assorted fertilizers, knapsack sprayers, farm chemicals, and other vital tools.

