Operatives from the Delta State Police Command have successfully disrupted a kidnapping attempt by a group of kidnappers in Oghara Kingdom, Ethiope West Local Government Area, following a gun battle with the suspects.

In a statement, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, reported that on August 13, 2024, during the graduation ceremony at Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, the Divisional Police Officer of Oghara Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Olasunkanmi Musiliu, received reliable intelligence indicating that kidnappers were planning to abduct guests at the event.

Acting promptly, Musiliu led his team to the kidnappers’ hideouts in a bush along Otefe/Ovade Legit Road. Upon the police’s arrival, the suspects attempted to flee but sustained gunshot injuries during the ensuing shootout. The police recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, an English pump-action gun, and a locally made cut-to-size gun from the scene. A manhunt for the fleeing suspects is currently ongoing.

In a related incident on August 14, 2024, at around 19:45 hrs, the Oghara Division’s anti-crime patrol team conducted a stop-and-search operation along Otefe Ijomi Community Road. During the operation, they intercepted a motorcycle carrying Ovoke Benedict, a 22-year-old Computer Science student, and Fredrick Urhoborume, a 23-year-old Business Administration student, both from Delta State Polytechnic Otefe, Oghara, and natives of Ughelli North LGA. A search of the duo led to the discovery of a locally made cut-to-size gun with six live cartridges. Preliminary investigations suggest they are members of the Arrow Barger Confraternity, and further investigation is ongoing.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, expressed gratitude to the residents of Delta State for their continued support and urged them to “provide more useful, credible, and timely information to the police.” He emphasized that this would significantly enhance the fight against crime.

The police chief advised the public to report suspicious activities either at the nearest police station or by calling the Command’s control room numbers: 08036684974; 08114895600; 08025666914.

In a bid to curb kidnapping, armed robbery, and other crimes, CP Abaniwonda has directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure their jurisdictions are well-policed, advocating for community-based policing.

He also instructed that all DPOs under his leadership adopt a visible and proactive approach to policing.