Youth groups from across the Niger Delta say they will resist any

attempt to impeach the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.



They took this position during a youth leaders meeting in Port Harcourt.

Senator Godswill Akpabio is no stranger to controversy, From his first

tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State to a senator and a minister in the last administration.

The experience with his return to the National Assembly to become the President of the Senate has not been any different.

The Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum is rising up to Senator Akpabio’s defence as he faces fresh attack for his controversial criticism of the nationwide protest.

According to the youth leaders, any plot by some political interests to

remove him or undermine other southern leaders would be resisted.

The youth coalition acknowledged that many Nigerians are going through difficult times and appealed to the Government to urgently address the burning issues.

