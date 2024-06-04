The operatives of Delta State Police Command, Ekpan Divisional Headquarters patrol team on 31st May 2024 at about 2140hrs, carried out an undercover surveillance leading to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

While on routine patrol along Army Barracks Link Road off Refinery Road Ekpan, they were double-crossed by a tricycle with three occupants in their usual style of robbing innocent citizens but on noticing they were policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels and were given a hot chase during which one of the suspects was arrested with a black bag, one cut-to-size Double Barrel Gun with two Live Cartridges were recovered in the bag.

Upon interrogation, the suspect stated that the two other suspects who escaped were his gang members, and they usually double-crossed their victims, robbed them, and sometimes kidnapped them.

Following his confession, the suspect was taken to their hideout along NNPC Link Road, he jumped into the bridge in an attempt to escape and was maimed by the Police operatives, the suspect was taken to Ekpan General Hospital for medication but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

Effort to arrest other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

Similarly, on the 2nd June 2024 at about 2315hrs, the DPO Okpanam Division received a distress call that some young men numbering seven came with two motorcycles and robbed one young man (name withheld).

The DPO led operatives to the scene where the suspects on sighting the DPO and his men took to their heels.

Six of the suspects escaped while one of them identified as Emeka Okafor (m) was arrested and the motorcycle was recovered.

Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.