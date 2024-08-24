Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has pledged a “new way forward” for all Americans after she formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

Kamala Harris delivered a message of unity, also urging voters to reject Donald Trump.

She concluded her party’s convention in Chicago with balloons raining down and cheers from supporters, saying that November’s election is an opportunity to “move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past”.

Ms Harris’ address rounded out a four-day extravaganza aimed to emphasise her background and set the contours of what remains a hazy policy agenda.

She made history as the first black and Asian-American woman to lead a major party’s presidential ticket.

The 59-year-old officially became the Democratic nominee after a fast-moving few weeks that began with President Joe Biden stepping aside in the White House race.

Polls suggest she is now in a tight race with Trump, who offered criticism of Ms Harris’s appearance as it unfolded.

Ms Harris used her nearly-45-minute address, the most important speech of her political career, to reintroduce herself to the nation.

She shared personal anecdotes about growing up in a “beautiful working-class neighbourhood” as the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.

She argued that her background as a prosecutor – a detail she avoided emphasising during her 2020 run – made her uniquely qualified to defeat Trump and serve in the Oval Office, as did her record as vice-president under Mr Biden.

Ms Harris also dedicated several minutes of her speech to how her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, shaped her life and political career.

Five weeks ago, Democrats expected their party spectacular to focus on President Joe Biden, who ran for another term despite widespread concerns about his age and ability to defeat Trump.

However, a plot twist occurred in late July, when Mr Biden, under pressure from his party after a bad debate performance, announced his resignation and endorsed Ms Harris.

Within days, party officials, delegates, and possible opponents rallied around Ms Harris’ candidacy.

In Chicago, the vice president’s address was enthusiastically welcomed by the delegates who had officially endorsed her for the top post.