U.S Vice President Kamala Harris has ended her weeklong trip across Africa.

Kamala Harris met with Zambia’s, Tanzania’s and Ghana’s heads of state during her 3-leg journey.

If the impact of other foreign powers hovered over her journey, she attempted to deepen and reinterpret the United States’ connection with Africa.

She said “My visit has convinced me more than ever, that we must all around the globe appreciate and understand the importance of investing in African ingenuity and creativity. The type I have seen during the course of this trip,” she said.

Advertisement

“In my meetings with the presidents of Ghana and Tanzania, and here in Zambia, we have launched new initiatives to strengthen our business ties. We have also advanced our work to support democracy and good governance on the continent, which will invariably create greater stability, predictability, the type that businesses require and need to invest,” she added.

The United States have ramped up efforts to reengage with African countries after last year’s US-Africa summit. President Joe Biden said he intends to visit this year as well.

“President Biden, through these initiatives, has pledged to work with the United States Congress to invest $350 million and to facilitate nearly half a billion dollars in development financing, to make sure that people across the continent can participate in the digital and global economy.”

After speaking during a roundtable discussion with business and philanthropic leaders in Lusaka, Kamala Harris departed for Washington.