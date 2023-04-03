Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has appealed to residents of the state to be law abiding and respect the rule of law.

The Governor says, under no reason should anyone disrespect the law of the land as government will not condone any act of lawlessness

Mr. Matawalle insist he remains the Governor of the state until the end of his tenure in May this year

Governor Matawalle stated this while speaking to Newsmen shortly after a close door meeting with Commissioners and Special Advisers at the Government House chamber II, Gusau

This is the first time the Governor is attending public function since after the March 18th Governorship and state Assembly elections

Public and private properties Including Houses and other investments belonging to Politicians in Zamfara were vandalized and looted by hoodlums in the name of Celebrating the Victory achieved during Governorship and state Assembly elections in the state.

The destruction is coming 24 hours after police in the Zamfara arrested Seventeen Suspects in addition to the forty earlier arrested in connection to the post Election Violence that erupted in Gusau after the declaration of the winner of the Governorship polls

Looted items were also recovered from the suspects.