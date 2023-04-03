Osun State government is partnering the United States government to ensure that close to 30000 people living with HIV/Aids in the state have access to treatment free of charge.

The United States, Consul General in Lagos, Will Stephen at the launch of a programme in Osogbo declared that governor Adeleke will champion the campaign to end HIV Aids in Osun state.

Osun State has about 30,000 people estimated to be living with HIV out of which 13,500 are yet to be identified and placed on treatment.

The launch of Antiretroviral Therapy Surge under the US president’s emergency plan for Aids Relief is part of effort to ensure they have access to treatment.

Consular General of US in Lagos, Will Stevens harped on the need to conduct more HIV tests in the state to reach out to those who do not know their status yet.

He said the purpose of the surge launch is to reach out to more people and ensure that carriers of the virus commence treatment immediately.

The State Governor was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi who said a leap in treatment coverage by 12% in the first five months of active surge implementation was recorded in the state.

Participants warned against stigmatization of the people living with HIV Aids so to encourage more people living with the virus to come out for treatment.