The Plateau State High Court has reinstated the impeached Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nuhu Abok, as Speaker of the State Assembly.Justice Nafisatu Musa of the State High Court 6 passed the judgment in Jos, the state capital.

Mr Nuhu Abok was impeached by 16 of the 24 state lawmakers in October 2021 following a vote of no confidence passed against him.

In its judgment, the court upheld the submissions of the complainants that the impeachment was illegal and therefore null and void.

The Court then awarded the sum of N1.5 million as the cost of appearance and N138,000 as the cost of filing the matter against the defenders.

The next line of action will be determined by the parties involved.