The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ forum has called on the federal government to subsidise agriculture, health, Education rather than distributing palliatives.

In a Communiqué issued at the end of the meeting in Jalingo, Governor Bala Muhammed described the distribution of palliatives by the federal government as an insult to the sensitivity of Nigerians.

The meeting was the first to be held in the northeast. Shortly after their arrival, the meeting was declared opened by the forum chairman, governor Bala Mohammed before it went into a closed door session.

The meeting lasted for over an hour before a Communiqué was issued.

On the political crisis in Rivers State, the PDP Governors’ Forum restates its stands with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The governors promised to engage the NWC of the party to revisit the congress in River state with a view to correcting the anomaly and allow the Governor to take his rightful leadership position of the party.

Meanwhile, a cross section of residents in the northeast are calling on the federal government to channel the fuel subsidy money to other sectors rather than sharing it with the state governors.

The forum commended the Taraba State Government, for the hospitality accorded members, and noted with delight the giant steps taken to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.