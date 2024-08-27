At least five people, including two children, have been killed in an Israeli air strike on an urban refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry says.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, on Nur Shams camp near the city of Tulkarm, saying it had targeted what it called the command room of a “terror cell”.

Separately, the health ministry said one person had been shot dead and three injured during an attack by Israeli settlers near Bethlehem. The IDF said it was investigating the reports.

There has been a surge in violence in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’s deadly attack on southern Israel on 7 October.

The UN said last Wednesday that 128 Palestinians, including 26 children, had been killed in Israeli air strikes in the West Bank since 7 October.

Overall, 607 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, including 11 by Israeli settlers, over the same period, it added.

Fifteen Israelis, including nine members of Israeli forces and five settlers, were also killed in attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the UN.

Another 10 Israelis were killed in attacks in Israel by Palestinians from the West Bank.