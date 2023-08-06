Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank have shot dead three Palestinians who the army alleged were on their way to carry out an attack.

Soldiers opened fire on a vehicle and killed three passengers, an army statement said.

“A short time ago, a vehicle carrying a squad of terrorists from the Jenin refugee camp was identified while on its way to carry out an attack,” it said.

The dead included Naif Abu Tsuik, 26, who the army said was a “leading military operative” from the Jenin refugee camp.

The army said that he was “involved in military action against Israeli security forces and advancing military activity directed by terrorists in the Gaza Strip”, the coastal enclave controlled by the group Hamas.

According to the Quds News Network, the vehicle was hit with more than 100 bullets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the security forces and said Israel “will continue to act against those who seek our lives anywhere and at any time”.

Hazem Qasem, a Hamas Gaza spokesman, said the deaths would not go unpunished.

“The enemy, which assassinated three of our Palestinian people, will not escape paying the price of its crimes,” he said in a statement.

Mustafa Barghouti, head of the Palestinian National Initiative party, said that the killing of the three Palestinians amounts to an “extrajudicial killing.”

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the UN has warned that 2023 is on track to be the deadliest year for Palestinians since it started recording fatalities.

Barghouti said these killings are a “war of terror” against the Palestinian civil population, that will continue so long as the Israeli occupation continues.

“Occupation has been there for 56 years, ethnic cleansing of Palestinians is there since 75 years, and without ending these two processes, of course, there will never be peace in this region,” he said.

Jenin has been a flashpoint and the scene of numerous Israeli raids – many deadly – during the past few months. The largest Israeli raid of the camp in nearly 20 years took place in June, killing 12 Palestinians and forcing thousands to flee their homes.