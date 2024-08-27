The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has urged citizens to engage actively in national security and development initiatives.

This call aims to foster a shift towards modern policing and to promote socioeconomic and political advancement in Nigeria.

The IGP further advocates for citizen volunteerism and an individualistic approach to social and security restructuring in the country.

The IGP made this call at the Force Headquarters while reflecting on and appraising the effectiveness of the well-coordinated operations placed for the rescue of the 20 (twenty) medical students who were kidnapped in Benue State on the 15th of August 2024, and other 7 (seven) Nigerians who had been in the captivity of the heinous criminals.

Additionally, he emphasizes the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, including the Police, other security agencies, and government entities at all levels, to realize the vision of a new Nigeria characterized by enhanced national security and good governance for all.

The Inspector-General of Police also emphatically appreciates the personal role and steadfastness of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his unalloyed support to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the rescuing of our beloved children and citizens of Nigeria.

The IGP acknowledges the NSA’s dedication to lending helping hand to security forces in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerian citizens, as well as upholding law and order throughout the nation.

In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police extends sincere gratitude to the officers affiliated with the office of the National Security Adviser, the military, and other security personnel, as well as the local community members who actively participated in the rescue operation, along with numerous similar efforts throughout the nation.

Their contributions are praiseworthy and play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of Nigeria and its citizens.

The Inspector General of Police reaffirms the dedication of the Police, under his leadership, to assiduously emplace a Police Force that is professionally competent, rule-of-law compliant, service-driven, and people-friendly.

The IGP assures the public of the safe rescue of all Nigerians in captivity across the country. This is our pledge, and we will ensure its fulfilment.