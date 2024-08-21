Following torrential rains that contaminated drinking water in Sudan, the war-torn country is dealing with a fresh cholera outbreak.

More than 350 cases of the disease have been reported in recent weeks as part of the ongoing outbreak.

The conflict, which erupted between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April of last year, has wreaked havoc on an already underfunded healthcare system.

According to authorities, the current cholera outbreak has killed at least 22 people.

In 2017, an outbreak of the disease killed at least 700 of the country’s inhabitants in less than 2 months.

The current outbreak is the latest crisis to hit Sudan, where many residents are also going hungry.

More than half of the population is facing food insecurity.