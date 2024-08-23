The leadership of the 10th House of Representatives has tasked the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on an effective and efficient judicial system.Justice Kekere-Ekun is Nigeria’s second female CJN after Justice Aloma Mukhtar.

She succeeded Justice Kayode Ariwoola, who retired on August 22, 2024.

Reps’ Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen and Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, while congratulating the Acting CJN, call on her to influence key legal reforms that will have positive impact on the entire justice ecosystem.

President Bola Tinubu swore in the acting CJN at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja on Friday.

The Speaker and his Deputy noted the pedigree of the acting CJN.

They express belief in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun’s ability to bring reforms that would enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Nigeria’s judicial system.

The leadership expresses the readiness of the 10th House to work with the judiciary under Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun’s leadership to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

While wishing the acting CJN a successful tenure, it urges her to uphold the principle of justice in undertaking the serious national assignment at hand.

They also commended Justice Kayode Ariwoola for his efforts towards reforming the judicial arm of the government while wishing him happy retirement.