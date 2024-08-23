President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

This follows the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Justice Kekere-Ekun who is the second in line among the justices of the Supreme court was recommended to the President by the National Judicial Council.

The President said the new CJN has established a reputable and incorruptible record all through her career.

He also described her as Brilliant lawyer and a trail blazer.

The President urged Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to be faithful and loyal to the constitution and defend the judiciary’s independence.

He expects the apex court to play a critical role in the evolution of the country’s democracy.

His administration will continue to support to improve the welfare and capacity of the Nigerian Judiciary.

Justice Kekere-Ekun is the second female chief Justice of Nigeria after Justice Aloma Mariam Muktar was sworn in in 2012.

The new CJN is also the 5th female justice elevated to the supreme court.

Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-ekun was born may 7, 1958, obtained her ll.b in 1980 from the university of lagos and was called to the nigerian bar on the 10th july 1981.

The National Judicial Council at its 106th Meeting presided over by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, held on 14 & 15 August 2024, recommended Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.