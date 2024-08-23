The Nigerian Army has announced plans to conduct a shooting range classification exercise for the year 2024, scheduled to take place from August 26th to 28th at the Yargaba Barracks in Dutse, Jigawa State.

According to a press release issued by Lieutenant Uzoma Egwu Ukpai, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations of 26 Armoured Brigade Nigerian Army, the exercise is aimed at assessing the combat readiness of troops.

The exercise comes amidst growing security concerns in the North Western part of Nigeria, where banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery have become rampant.

The state and federal governments have been working to combat these security challenges, with the Nigerian Army playing a crucial role in the efforts.

The federal government has also taken steps to address the security challenges in the region, including the deployment of additional troops and equipment to the affected areas.

The Nigerian Air Force has also been conducting air raids on suspected bandit hideouts, while the police and other security agencies have been working to intelligence-gather and apprehend suspects.

The Nigerian Army has assured residents of the area that the exercise will not disrupt their daily activities, and has advised them not to panic on seeing troops moving or hearing gunshots.

Farmers in the area have also been urged to keep off their farmlands during the exercise.