A group under the auspices of Coalition of Northern groups said there’s urgent need for a multi-dimensional approach to reduce the spate of banditry and other forms of Insecurity in Zamfara state.

Banditry in Zamfara according to the CNG is both a law enforcement and Socioeconomic issues, thus, requiring a combination of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

The call according to the group stems from the intricate nature banditry in the state which demands a coordinated response that surpasses traditional military warfare tactics.

At a press conference in Gusau the capital city of Zamfara state, the Zamfara coordinator of the group said that the CNG in consultation with other stakeholders from diverse sectors is appealing to the state and the federal governments to consider a multi-dimensional approach that promotes community resilience, targets the root causes of banditry and strengthens the capacity of law enforcement agencies especially in troubled areas.

He adds that banditry has its roots in poor management of a simple clash between farmers and herders some years ago noting that the over reliance on a single security approach could be the cause of banditry’s persistence in Zamfara and other northern states.

“The CNG believes there is an urgent need for a multi-dimensional approach to reduce the spate of banditry and other forms of insecurity in the state” He said.

“This call stems from the intricate nature of Zamfara banditry, which demands a coordinated response that surpasses traditional military warfare tactics.

Thus, CNG, in consultation with other stakeholders from diverse sectors, is appealing to the state and the federal government to consider a multi-dimensional approach that promotes community resilience, targets the root causes of banditry and strengthens the capacity of law enforcement agencies” Maintained.

“At the heart of this multi-dimensional strategy is recognising the fact that combating banditry in Zamfara is both a law enforcement and a socioeconomic issues, thus, requiring a combination of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches” CNG Insist.

The use of kinetic approach on the bandits has not yield positive results, that’s according to the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG.

“Over the years, the federal government has relied on a kinetic approach to end banditry.

However, available records have shown that in spite of the heavy military onslaught against the bandits, the spate of banditry is on the increase not only in Zamfara rural communities but also at local government headquarters and the state capital”.

“The bandits have recently seized parts of some communities and headquarters of Kaura-Namoda, Zurmi, Birnin Magaji, and Tsafe, among others, forcing thousands of families to abandon their source of livelihood and relocate to neighboring communities in search of peace”.

Addressing underlying socioeconomic issues such as poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy according to CNG is critical to effectively addressing the root causes of banditry and other forms of insecurity especially by investing in education, job creation and assisting affected communities with relief items to cushion their hardship.

“Addressing underlying socioeconomic issues such as poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy is critical to effectively addressing the root causes of banditry and other forms of state insecurity.

By investing in education and job creation, the government can empower communities, provide relief, and increase the chances for a better future”.

“Community engagement and empowerment are essential components of any multi-dimensional strategy By establishing trust and cooperation between communities and security agencies, we can form a united front against criminals”.

“Initiatives like rehabilitation reconciliation, victim support, and youth empowerment programmes, can bridge gaps and foster peace and stability at the local level”.

The nearly two decades insecurity been experienced in Zamfara has continued to force residents to loose their source of livelihood forcing many to become beggars in the land.

“For nearly two decades, Zamfara State has experienced an alarming increase in insecurity.

The safety and well-being of residents are increasingly at risk due to farmer-herder conflict, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and banditry.

Daily, the residents continue to lose their means of livelihood. access to farmlands is becoming almost impossible and thousands of people; particularly farmers, are being killed and displaced.

Children become orphans, while women become widows and street beggars”

“Even as we Speak, some major roads and markets across the state remained closed, leading to an exponential increase in poverty among the people.

Banditry’s persistence is forcing businesses to close or relocate, leading to an increase in poverty”

“As of 2023, nearly 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Education is suffering greatly, as students from primary and post primary schools are being abducted indiscriminately.

Substantial numbers of schools, particularly in rural communities, were either deserted or turned into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps”

The CNG Further said the rate of out of school children is on the rise in Zamfara due to the activities of armed bandits which in some areas they take over public schools as their temporary camp.

“The state’s percentage of out-of-school children rose from 41.1 percent in 2018 to 61.4 percent in 2022, and currently, there are nearly one million out-of-school children in the state.

Currently, the state’s illiteracy rate is approximately 70 percent” The CNG said.

“In most communities, parents must choose between sending their children to school at the risk of abduction or keeping them at home to reap the consequences of illiteracy.

These challenges, individually and in combination, are further escalating the state’s series of development crises”

“The CNG believes that banditry has its roots in poor management of a simple clash between farmers and herders. Similarly, we believed that the over reliance on a single security approach could be the cause of banditry’s persistence”

Addressing underlying socioeconomic issues such as poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy is critical to effectively addressing the root causes of banditry and other forms of state insecurity.

By investing in education and job creation, the government can empower communities, provide relief, and increase the chances for a better future.

Community engagement and empowerment are essential components of any multi-dimensional strategy By establishing trust and cooperation between communities and security agencies, we can form a united front against criminals.

Initiatives like rehabilitation reconciliation, victim support, and youth empowerment programmes, can bridge gaps and foster peace and stability at the local level.

Furthermore, the CNG firmly believes that banditry is a local problem that requires local solutions.

These local solutions can be achieved through a community-based peace approach that is based on inter-ethnic dialogue and consultations between all stakeholders.

As a result, the CNG calls on local communities to embrace the community-based peace and reconciliation initiative as another alternative approach to peace and security. Local communities should drive this approach based on mutual consent and respect for one another. In this context, the CNG applauds the Shinkafi local government community-based peace model.

4. Kinetic Approach

In addition to tackling socioeconomic challenges, it is critical to strengthen security institutions and improve their capacity to respond to evolving security threats. This entails providing proper training, equipment, logistics, and good remuneration to security agents, promoting inter-agency cooperation, as well as encouraging intelligence sharing and coordination among security personnel.

By using a proactive and intelligence-driven strategy, we can disrupt criminal networks and prevent attacks in the state before they occur.

As we face rising insecurity in Zamfara State, it is critical that all players, including the government, security agencies, civil society groups, the business community, traditional institutions, student unions, and communities themselves, collaborate and work together in the spirit of unity.

The CNG believes that creating a platform where state and non-state actors work together will be the beginning of the end of banditry and a safer and more prosperous Zamfara state.