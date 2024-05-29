Former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick has been appointed the new Barcelona head coach.

Flick replaces Xavi, who was sacked a month after Barcelona had persuaded him to stay on as manager, after he initially planned to leave at the end of this campaign. The 44-year-old Spaniard took the Catalans to the Champions League quarter-finals but lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick says it is a “dream” to manage the club.

The German has taken over from Xavi on a two-year deal.

Speaking in a video posted by Barca on X, Flick said: “First of all I would like to say thank you to everyone (involved). It’s a big honour and also a dream for me to sign my contract here in Barcelona, to work for this amazing club, and I’m happy to start.

“The club is unbelievable. The hours I’m here in Barcelona, it’s amazing because everyone here in the club loves this club and tries to give their best so they have success.

“The philosophy they have is similar to mine – ball possession and really attacking football, these are the things I love.

“I won some titles with Bayern Munich and my hunger is really big for titles. I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona and I think we can achieve a lot together.”