Bayern Munich have appointed Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 38-year-old replaces Thomas Tuchel after his exit at end of the season, with Bayern agreeing a compensation fee of around £10.2m to Burnley to appoint Kompany.

The Belgian’s arrival comes despite him enduring a tough season at Turf Moor after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League for an immediate return to the Championship.

Bayern have brought in Kompany after a series of rejections in their search for Tuchel’s successor with Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Austria coach Ralf Rangnick all turning down the job.