Benue state Police command has confirmed the release of abducted medical students in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations officer, SP Catherine Anene, disclosed in a press release stating, “Kidnap Victims have been released” adding that more details will be released in the early hours of Saturday the 24th of August.

About a week and some days, 20 medical students and one house officer from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos were kidnapped

The medical students were kidnapped along the Otukpo-Enugu federal highway in Otukpo local government area of Benue State, on their way to Enugu State to attend a conference.