The National Judicial Council at its 106th Meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has recommended Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to, President Bola Tinubu, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

This is because Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will formally bow out of office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria on 22 August 2024.

The NJC also recommended twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and the President.