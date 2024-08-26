The director general of the world trade organization , Okonjo Iweala has called for the initiation of a social contract agreement which must be adhered to irrespective of political affiliations or association.

In her keynote speech at the 2024 NBA annual general conference, she reiterated the need to maintain good economic and social policies which are not changed even when a new administration comes in .

She also highlighted the need to attain True independence of the judiciary which would form the fourth element of the social contract in holding the government accountable on all grounds.