West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), operated by APM Terminals in Onne, Rivers State, has completed works on its USD115 million (about N178.2 billion) upgraded terminal.

In a statement, the company’s Managing Director, Jeethu Jose, disclosed that the terminal will be commissioned next week Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu.

Jose said: “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the upgrade of our terminal at Onne Port. This will be a game-changer for Nigeria, and we’re thoroughly excited about it.

“The fresh investment of USD115 million is a further testament to the trust and confidence that APM Terminals has in the Nigerian economy and contributes to our purpose of improving lives for all while lifting global trade.

”WACT is a greenfield container terminal developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Strategically situated within the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, Rivers State.

The terminal has evolved into the premier gateway for accessing markets beyond the Lagos region and a vital conduit to Eastern Nigeria’s burgeoning economy.

On August 15, 2020, WACT made history when it received the largest container vessel ever to berth at any Nigerian port.