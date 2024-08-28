The Kaduna State Police Command has intercepted a suspect in possession of 15 pieces of unsewn military camouflage material intended for delivery to armed bandits.

Command spokesperson Mansur Hassan stated that the suspect was apprehended during a routine patrol on the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Highway.

The arrested individual revealed that the materials were meant for bandits in the Chukuba area of Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.

Police authorities say investigations are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices.