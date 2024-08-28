Enugu State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has joined the warning strike called by the association over the abduction of their colleague, Ganiyat Popoola, who has been in captivity for over eight months.



With the ongoing protest, the state and federal hospitals health services are being administered by Consultants and Nurses

A seven-day nationwide warning strike was declared on August 26 by Dele Abdullahi, national president of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors.

This directive became necessary after an emergency meeting to press home the demand for the release of their colleague, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola who was kidnapped 8 months ago

In compliance with that directive, ENUGU state University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Parklane, NARD members embarked on a peaceful protest.

They are calling for the unconditional release of their kidnapped colleague, improved security conditions in the country and enhanced welfare for Doctors.

Patients at the hospital are now having their appointments rescheduled.

Nigeria has been grappling with armed conflicts such as terrorism and banditry, among other issues.

In 2023, 19 instances of violence against health professionals were reported in Nigeria, according to the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition project.

Additionally, it found 43 instances in 2022 as opposed to 56 in 2021, in which health supplies were stolen from pharmacies and health centers, and 37 medical personnel were abducted while seven others were slain.