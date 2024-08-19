The Oyo State All Progressives Congress Chairman, Isaac Omodewu is dead.

TVC News learnt from a member of the APC in the State that the politician died in the early hours of today, in the United States after a prolonged illness.

According to him, “We lost the Oyo APC State Chairman, Barr. Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu. He died in the early hours of today. He was aged 61.

“A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. He was also Commissioner for Lands and Housing under the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi government.”

The politician who hails from Itesiwaju local government area of Oke-Ogun geo-political zone of Oyo state was elected as the APC chairman in 2021.

He recently completed his law degree and law school.