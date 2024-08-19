The Nigerian Defence Academy has carried out a battle inoculation exercise for cadets of the 71 Regular Course and Direct Short Service Course 28.

This exercise, marking the cadets’ final outdoor training, involved live firing of small arms, armored vehicles, artillery, and tactical drills.

The Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, highlighted the current security challenges facing the nation and stressed the importance of unwavering loyalty among the cadets.

He firmly stated that this is non-negotiable.

Held in Kachia, Kaduna State, the exercise was designed to assess the cadets’ leadership abilities, physical endurance, command and control skills, and other essential military competencies.

It also serves as a means to determine their readiness to be commissioned as officers in the Nigerian Armed Forces.