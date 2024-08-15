The Ogun State Government has launched another health insurance scheme designed for the formal sector, comprising civil servants, public servants, and workers in the organised private sector.

This was introduced during one of the activities lined up for the celebration of the 2024 Public Service Week.

In order to expand the contributions of the State Government to the welfare and wellbeing of people working in the formal sector in Ogun State, the state Government has introduced another health insurance scheme for civil and public servants, and those working in the organised private sector.

This was done to complement the existing one designed for those in the informal sector, launched in February 2022.

The Governor, Dapo Abiodun who was represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako Oyedele said the government would pay 50% of the premium for every worker registered on the scheme.

She said the state government released 310 million naira as an equity fund to provide health insurance access to low-income residents of the state, part of which facilitated free surgeries to more than a thousand residents; adding that N324 million naira was used to support 3,300 pregnant women under the Ibidero Scheme.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, said the state government embarked on the different schemes to assist residents, adding that close to 80% of Nigerians pay out-of-pocket for healthcare.

She encouraged residents to take advantage of both the informal and formal sector schemes, emphasising that the programmes serve as financial risk protection against undue health expenses.

The Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, appreciates the current administration in the State for the investment in the health of the workers.

He added that health is central to the improved productivity of the workforce and the scheme would directly impact the well-being of not just the workers but their relatives.

Others at the event described the Governor as worker-friendly and promised to continue to support the government to ensure the success of the schemes.