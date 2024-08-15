The North East Development Commission has embarked on drainage evacuation exercise in borno state with the aim of mitigating flood.

Managing Director of the commission Mohammed Alkali said the plan is to evacuate about 1 million meters of drainages across the six states of the region.

The raining season is here, and already most areas are flooded.

Those on lower grounds are forced to leave their homes.

One sure-way to avert such disaster is to clear all water ways across the state, and the North East Development Commission has taken the task.

It has embarked on evacuation of drainage systems across the state.

Managing Director Mohammed Alkali supervised the exercise.

Elsewhere, the NEDC team inspected some of its solar powered boreholes in some communities across the state.

This move is to ensure improved Wash system in the state.

The North East Development Commission has also revived nightlife in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, by installing solar-powered streetlights in Polo, Jiddari, Dikwa Lowcost, Mogolis, Old GRA, and other strategic locations across the city.