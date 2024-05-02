Kenyan President William Ruto has paid a visit to the flood-hit community of Kamuchiri, located north-west of Nairobi.

With seasonal rains expected to rise, the Cabinet has ordered that individuals who have previously experienced flooding or landslides, as well as those who live near dams and rivers that are considered high risk, evacuate.

“In Nairobi and all over the country, because we do not want to keep losing the lives of our citizens. We will put in place adequate plans to feed them, shelter them and provide all the necessary requirements,” cabinet said.

The president addressed survivors of the Kamuchiri Village where a river broke through a blocked tunnel early Monday and killed scores.

Residents expressed their pain, some vented their frustration at the government’s response.

Heavy rains since mid-March have displaced over 100,000 people across the country and damaged roads and other infrastructure.

Kenya’s cabinet said those who don’t follow the evacuation order will be moved by force.

It was not clear how notifications and evacuations would be carried out on short notice.