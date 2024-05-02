Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says his country has decided to formally join the legal case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Fidan said during a joint press conference in Ankara with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, that Turkey would make an official application to the International Court of Justice to intervene in the lawsuit against Israel.

South Africa filed a lawsuit at the ICJ, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its war on Gaza.

Israel vehemently disputes that its actions, which include airstrikes on hospitals and ambulances and a blockade of humanitarian aid, constitute a violation of the Genocide Convention.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has branded Israel’s acts as war crimes and genocide, while claiming that Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and the European Union, is a group fighting for the liberation of its territory and people.