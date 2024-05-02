In Cape Town, South Africa, large groups of ANC supporters marched in solidarity with Palestinians.

They later assembled at Athlone Stadium for a May Day rally organised by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated his country’s longstanding support for the Palestinians.

Addressing the large crowd, he said “You as workers, need to join this fight to fight for those who are oppressed around the world. And today as South Africa, we have stood up for the rights of those in other parts of the world (who) are currently being subjected to torture, to violence and genocide.

“And that is why as a country and yes, as an alliance, we have stood firm in our support for the people of Palestine. And that is why we say ‘we want Palestine to be free’.”

Ramaphosa’s ruling African National Congress is in a tripartite alliance with the South African Communist Party and COSATU.

Cosatu is the largest trade union federation in the country.

The ANC and many South Africans have for years compared Israel’s policies against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank with the treatment of non-whites in South Africa during Apartheid.

South Africa will hold general elections on 29th May.