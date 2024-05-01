In South Africa, unions have linked Workers’ Day commemorations to a march in solidarity with Palestinians.

Hundreds have joined trade unionists in Cape Town to call for an end to what they say is Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza. They are also calling for solidarity with Palestinian workers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the rally ahead of a speech he will be giving for the upcoming elections.

“The march led up to Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, where there are thousands of people scattered around the stadium ahead of the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“This event takes place annually on May Day, but this year it’s very much in solidarity with the people of Palestine,” she said.

Miller added that Ramaphosa’s ruling African National Congress has traditionally called for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and an end to the occupation of Palestine, noting that it was likely that the president’s speech would contain more of this rhetoric.