The Enugu State Police Command has announced that 16 persons died in a lone motor accident that happened at Ekwegbe, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Road,

STATE Police public relations officer DSP DANIEL NDUKWE in a statement revealed that the lives of yet-to-be identified fourteen males and two females were burnt beyond recognition, In an accident involves an 18-seater white-coloured Toyota Hummer bus with a Bauchi State commercial registration number DAS 215 XA .

In a preliminary investigation, the police spokesperson claimed that the vehicle unfortunately burst into flames while driving at high speed, lost control, and plunged into the fence of Maduka University along the road

He said the sixteen deceased individuals have been taken to the hospital and confirmed dead, with two surviving rescued passengers are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.