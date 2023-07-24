Kenyan President William Ruto has met with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, with both sides pledging to deepen Belt and Road cooperation.

Ruto noted that Kenya-China relations have been developing smoothly since the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago.

He said strengthening friendly cooperation with China has become a consensus shared by all sectors in the country and praised China’s efforts in growing relations with Kenya based on the principle of mutual respect.

“Kenya is firmly committed to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, and is willing to strengthen inter-party exchanges, deepen cooperation in such fields as railway, highway, water conservancy, aviation and renewable energy under the frameworks of Belt and Road cooperation and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, in order to promote connectivity and regional integration in Africa and achieve win-win results.” Ruto said.

The Kenya president said that his country supports and will actively participate in the Global Development Initiative proposed by China.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago, China and Kenya have treated each other as equals, supported each other and jointly strived for revitalization.” Wang said.

Wang also noted that China approaches relations with Kenya from a strategic perspective, and is willing to work with Kenya to take the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as a new starting point to align their strategies for revitalization with a focus on development and cooperation, and push their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level in the new era.

Wang said the two sides should strengthen the strategic guidance of their leaders, enhance political mutual trust and increase exchanges between governments and political parties in various fields.

“China firmly supports Kenya in safeguarding its sovereign independence and national dignity, fighting terrorism and taking a development path in line with its own national conditions,” he added.

Wang stated that China is willing to actively promote cooperation with Kenya in railway, highway, aviation, information and other fields while jointly advancing Belt and Road cooperation, the Global Development Initiative and the “nine programs” of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation so as to help Kenya advance its economic and social development and promote regional integration in Africa.

Wang also met with Alfred Mutua, cabinet secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya on the same day.