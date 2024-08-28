Nine workers were killed after a massive pile of gravel crashed on them while working in a quarry in Zambia, authorities said Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, the individuals were operating illegally in the quarry, loading stones onto a truck.

The truck driver was injured but survived and was transported to the hospital.

The collapse happened in a quarry in Chongwe about 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of the capital, Lusaka.

Eight bodies were discovered before the rescue attempt was halted. Police reported that a ninth body had been recovered.

Chongwe District Commissioner Evans Lupiya stated that the men and truck were buried beneath the gravel.

Zambia has seen multiple deadly accidents involving workers working illegally in quarries or mines.

In December, over 30 informal miners were killed in an open-pit copper mine in the north of the country when heavy trains caused landslides that buried them alive inside tunnels.