Nine Construction workers were abducted by bandits at the Federal University Gusau, in Zamfara.

The Victims are mostly casual staff of a Construction firm, building in the University.

Advertisement

Sources say they were abducted by a different gang of bandits Thursday night when students of the Institution were kidnapped.

One of the survivors of the attack who pleaded anonymity says, the bandits in their large number arrived the school on motorcycles and invaded the quarters were most of the occupants are staff of a Construction firm building in the university

He claims that as soon as the criminals arrived at the school, they broke into the construction workers’ quarters and snatched them away.

Advertisement

The survivor went on to say that he narrowly avoided being shot by a Bandit when he leaped through the window and took to his heels.

“When they broke into the building, they asked all of us to come out and follow them, but I calculated and saw a space where I could jump out through the window, so I took the risk, and that’s what saved me from the kidnapping,” the survivor explained.

“One of the bandits was following me and firing gunshots but couldn’t get me,” he explained.

Advertisement

This incident is coming a few hours after female Student’s of same Institution were abducted Thursday night, though six were rescued and several others are still with their Captors

The kidnapping of the construction employees is the fifth kidnapping occurrence at the Federal University of Gusau since February.

According to sources, several of the female students seized in June of this year are still being held captive, and no authority is discussing their release.

Advertisement

Attempts to confirm this development from the police and school authorities have been futile, as calls were not picked up or returned as of the time of filing this report.