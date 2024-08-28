A group known as concerned People of Benin Nation has issued a 7 days ultimatum to the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki to tender an open apology to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

The group who gave the call while briefing newsmen in benin city said it has become inperative for them to issue the seven-days ultimatum on the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki owing to what they termed flagrant and open disrespect and confrontation to the revered throne.

Prof. Amen Uhunmwangho while reading the press statement of the group, said they also want an immediate halt to the ongoing construction of a museum for repatriated Benin artefacts, which they claim is being built without the Oba’s approval.

He emphasized that Oba Ewuare ll is the custodian of the Benin culture, tradition and heritage, and any decision concerning the kingdom should be made in consultation with him.