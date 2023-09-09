There was wild jubilation as Benin monarch arrived Benin City after his first trip to Europe 7 years after his coronation.

The Oba of Benin Kingdom, his royal majesty Oba Ewuare II was given a royal welcome into Benin City as he returned from Europe seven years after he was coronated as King of Benin Kingdom.

Advertisement

The arrival of the Revered monarch sparked wild jubilation at the airport and major roads leading to the Palace.

Prominent sons and daughters of Benin Kingdom, chiefs, Enigie, and different socio cultural groups Converged on the Benin airport waiting patiently for the arrival of the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II.

He had travelled to Europe for the first time since his coronation as king on the 20th of October, 2016.

Advertisement

The atmosphere was charged when the private jet conveying the revered monarch touched down at the Benin airport.

Dignitaries present, rendered songs and praise to him even as they pledged their loyalty to the Oba of Benin.

From the Benin airport, the crowd who came to receive the Oba accompanied his vehicle to the Palace singing and dancing.

Advertisement

Heavy traffic was generated by the happy event of the Oba of Benin Kingdom’s arrival from the airport road on the way to the Palace.

However, the excitement in the historic city of Benin was unabated.