Artefact: No rift between Edo govt and Oba of Benin – Obaseki

Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has said described as rumour, media reports claiming there’s rift between the state government and the Oba of Benin over return of looted artefacts and it’s housing.

Mr Obaseki made the clarification in Benin city during a stakeholders engagement on the construction of phase one of the Edo Museum Of West African Art.

Recall that some of the stolen/missing artefacts have been returned with issues over where they are to be kept and who are to be responsible.

But the governor said those insinuating rift between the palace and the state government, are just peddlers of fake news.

