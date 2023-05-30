Newly sworn- in – Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has appointed Monday Uzor as his Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment which came few hours after he was sworn-in is being celebrated by newsmen in the state.

The new Chief Press Secretary is from the Ezza extraction in Ohaukwu local Government of the state .

Dr. Monday Uzor holds a PHD in Mass Communication and was the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State with several years of experience in broadcasting.

He is expected to co-ordinate the media activities and image of the Governor with his new appointment.