The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir has announced first set of appointments into his administration.The Governor appointed former executive secretary of of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Baffa Bichi as Secretary to the Kano State Government.

Abba Kabir also appointed Sunusi Bature as his Chief Press Secretary, Shehu Sagagi his Chief of Staff, Farouq Kurawa Principal Private Secretary and Abdullahi Rogo as Chief Protocol.

Governor Yusuf noted that the appointments are with immediate effect.