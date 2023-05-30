Operatives of the Department of State Security early Tuesday stormed the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

This development arose over Impeccable sources an ongoing tussle between the DSS and the EFCC over the ownership of the building.

the DSS operatives stormed the office around 7:00 am on Tuesday, and refused to leave despite dialogue between operatives of both agencies

When TVC News arrived at the vicinity, several EFCC staff were outside the premises having been denied entry. Other staff and suspects are currently locked inside.

Some DSS operatives were sighted on a high rise building keeping watch.

Advertisement

In a statement by the EFCC’s head of media, Wilson uwujaren,

“The operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrived at their office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, this morning, May 30, 2023, to be denied entry by agents of the Department of State Services, DSS, who had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.

He added that This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.

The spokesperson By also stated that by, denying operatives access to their offices, the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.

Advertisement

He added that Cases scheduled for court hearing have been aborted, while many suspects who had been invited for questioning are left unattended, with grave implications for their rights as inmates, which also have wilder implications for the nation’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

In his words, “The siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government and nation, especially when there are ongoing discussions on the matter.”

But The Department of State Services denied that it barricaded EFCC from entering its office, saying The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media.

He also said thei is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything.