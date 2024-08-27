Mariah Carey’s mother Patricia and sister Alison died on the same day over the weekend, the US singer has said in a statement.

The Grammy-winning singer said she felt blessed to have spent time with her mother in the week before her death and asked for privacy.

She gave no further details about either woman’s cause of death.

Patricia, 87, was a former opera singer and vocal coach of Irish-American descent.

In Carey’s 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer detailed her complicated relationship with her mother, saying it had caused her “so much pain and confusion”.

Carey, 55, said competition had come between them. Professional jealousy “comes with the territory of success, but when the person is your mother and the jealousy is revealed at such a tender age, it’s particularly painful”, she added.

But she also spoke of the deep love she had had for her mother, writing in the dedication: “To Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always.”

In an interview with Gayle King in 2022, the singer said she had “definitely” been affected by criticism from her mother when she was growing up.

She added that she had always credited her mother with exposing her to music.

Carey’s sister Alison, 63, had been receiving hospice care before her death, according to a friend quoted by the Times Union, a newspaper in New York State. The friend did not provide a cause of death.

The two sisters also had a complex relationship.

In her memoir, Carey wrote of being estranged from Alison, as well as her brother Morgan, saying it was “emotionally and physically safer for me to not have any contact”.

Alison sued Carey for $1.2m (£909,780) following the release of the memoir for “immense emotional distress”, calling it “vindictive”.

The singer’s father, Alfred, died in 2002 of cancer at the age of 72.

Carey is regarded as one of the most successful singers globally.

Her holiday single All I Want For Christmas Is You is the best-selling Christmas song by a female artist of all time.

She holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles by a solo artist at 19 songs, has sold over 220 million records worldwide, and served as a judge on the competition show American Idol.