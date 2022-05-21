EFCC Releases Former speaker, Patricia Etteh, on bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released Patricia Etteh, former speaker of the house of representatives, from its custody.

The former speaker was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly receiving a suspicious payment of N130 million.

The money was allegedly paid to Etteh by an unnmaed contractor of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who was awarded a solar-powered electrification project in Akwa Ibom state.https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

In a statement on Saturday, the anti graft agency said Patricia Etteh was released after fulfiling her bail conditions.

The commission said the former speaker is expected to report to its office “periodically to assist further investigations”.https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

The Statement reads in part “Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on suspicious and shady financial involvement with Phil Jin Projects Limited, has been released by the Commission,” the statement reads.

“She was released on Friday, May 20, 2022 upon fulfilling bail conditions offered her by investigators working on her matter.

“She is to report periodically to assist further investigations.”

The former speaker was removed from office in 2007 following allegations of corruption levelled against her.

She was accused of awarding a contract of over N600 million for the renovation of her official residence and that of her deputy as well as the purchase of 12 vehicles.

Honourable Patricia Olubunmi Etteh was briefly speaker in 2007 before her removal from office over alleged abuse of office.

She was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission earlier in the week over a N130 Million Solar Power Contract in Akwa Ibom State.

She represented Ayedaded/isokan/irewole Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Many oberservers at the time credited her emergence as Speaker to the influence of Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

She is an indiegen of Ikire in Osun State but married to an indigene of Akwa Ibom State.