No fewer than 500 local farmers in Alimosho area of Lagos State have been trained and equipped with skills in modern and safe farming techniques in a bid to strengthen agricultural practices.

The three-day intensive workshop was facilitated by the state Ministry of women affairs and Poverty Alleviation in collaboration with Airforce Base Communications Depot aimed at stimulating domestic agricultural growth.

Addressing the participants, the Lagos state commissioner for women’s affairs and poverty alleviation, Bolaji Cecilia-Dada underscored the pivotal role farmers play in ensuring the nation’s future food security.